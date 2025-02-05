Mozambique: Concerned At Kidnapping of Minors in Cabo Delgado

Maputo — The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has expressed its concern at the increase in cases of the kidnapping of minors by armed groups in the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado, where Islamist terrorists have been carrying out extreme violence against the local population.

According to a UNICEF statement, recently seven minors were kidnapped by non-state armed actors or non-state armed groups (NSAGs) in Mocímboa da Praia District.

"The kidnapping took place on 23 January. These kidnapped minors are forced to carry out combat and non-combat actions, which puts in danger their safety and well-being', reads the statement.

UNICEF demands the immediate release of these minors so that they may rejoin civilian life.

"We also demand the immediate cessation of kidnappings as well as the recruitment of minors [for war], which constitutes a deep violation of children's rights', says the note.

As a response to the increase in cases of the kidnapping of children, UNICEF and its partners "are strengthening the activities aimed at protecting the children in those affected regions, preventing the recruitment of them.'

"It is urgent to provide additional support for these critical but underfunded efforts', says the document.