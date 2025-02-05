Kenya: President Ruto Unveils Infrastructure, Power Projects in Mandera

Nairobi — President William Ruto has outlined the government's commitment to expanding infrastructure in North Eastern Kenya to enhance connectivity and drive socio-economic transformation.

He noted that the government is constructing the 750km Isiolo-Mandera road, a project aimed at integrating the region with the rest of the country.

The Sh100 billion project is jointly funded by the World Bank, the African Development Bank, Arab banks, and the Government of Kenya.

"Already, seven contractors are on-site building the road," he said.

On electricity, President Ruto announced a Sh2.6 billion investment to connect Mandera County to the national grid.

He also revealed that the government is working with Ethiopia to supply electricity to the county through the neighboring country's power line.

These projects, he said, will boost economic growth and improve livelihoods in the region.