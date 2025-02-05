Kenya: Ruto Orders Crackdown After Chiefs Abducted in North Eastern Region

Nairobi — President William Ruto has directed the National Police Service (NPS) to take immediate action to secure the North Eastern region following the abduction of five chiefs by suspected Al-Shabaab militants.

Speaking in Mandera on Tuesday, Ruto assured residents that the government remains steadfast in its fight against terrorism and criminal elements. He vowed a sustained crackdown on terrorist activities, stressing that Kenya would not cede any part of its territory to militants.

"Peace and stability are critical to our country's progress. We are battling criminal elements of different kinds, and we are winning this war against crime and terrorism," Ruto said.

He described the abduction as a desperate attempt by terrorists to instil fear among residents, promising that security agencies would ensure the safe return of the kidnapped chiefs.

"I want to promise the people of Mandera that the abducted chiefs will be brought back home. We will spare no effort in dealing with these criminal elements," he assured.

To reinforce security, Ruto instructed the NPS to launch an immediate operation targeting terrorist networks in the region.

"I have directed the National Police Service to initiate an operation to deal with the criminal elements operating in this part of the country," he announced.

He highlighted the government's counterterrorism efforts, noting that Al-Shabaab's operational capacity in Northern Kenya had been significantly weakened.

"We have significantly downgraded Al-Shabaab's ability to unleash violence in Northern Kenya, and we will not stop until this region is as safe as any other part of the republic," he stated.

Defying the militants' attempts to disrupt his visit, Ruto declared that he would spend the night in Mandera.

"These fools thought that by abducting the chiefs, they would stop me from coming here. They are insane. I have come to Mandera, and I will spend the night here. I can even stay an additional night," he declared.

The President assured residents that his administration would not tolerate lawlessness and vowed to pursue those responsible for terror attacks.

"Mandera is part of Kenya, and I must make it absolutely clear that every part of Kenya is important. We are not going to cede an inch of our country to criminals," he stated.

In response to the attack, the government has intensified security operations along the Kenya-Somalia border, deploying security forces for patrols and intelligence-led operations to track down the perpetrators.

Counties in Kenya's Northeastern and Coastal regions continue to bear the brunt of Al-Shabaab attacks due to their proximity to the Kenya-Somalia border.

A report released in June 2024 by the Centre for Human Rights and Policy Studies (CHRIPS) documented 72 attacks in five counties across these regions last year. Mandera recorded the highest number of incidents, with 25 attacks resulting in 72 deaths, followed by Garissa, where 23 attacks claimed 71 lives.