Ethiopia: United Russia Party Stresses Need for Cooperation Among BRICS, African Parties

Addis Ababa, — Russian Federation Senator and Supreme Council Bureau Member of United Russia, Andrey Klimov, said discussions and cooperation among BRICS and African parties are crucial to bring practical results.

According to him, discussions and cooperation among BRICS ruling political parties and other African political parties will bring about practical results in the near future.

Last year, for instance, Russia hosted such a forum for BRICS family members, Klimov said, adding that there were representatives from different political parties, including Ethiopia's Prosperity Party.

"This is a good signal, but we'd like to go further," he stressed.

At the Vladivostok forum, the parties --- not only the Prosperity Party, but parties like the African National Congress and the Algerian party as well as others discussed a lot of things, Klimov stated.

"We're looking forward to having some more practical results of such kind of cooperation, either inside BRICS family or among our cooperation with African parties, in the nearest future,"

Furthermore, the United Russia Party is looking for a round table of party leaders of ruling parties of Africa here in Addis, he revealed.

"We have discussed this with the President of the Prosperity Party and Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed; and he supported that idea."

Klimov hopes that the round table, with the participation of the Russian ruling party, United Russia, can find ways to solve Africa's challenges.

There are a lot of challenges in Africa, including digital security and environmental challenges that require cooperation among different actors such as Russia to solve, he added.

"There is a big list of things which we have to solve before we can say that we have stable security in Africa; and the stability of Africa is a very good foundation for all the rest things, including mutual cooperation, fruitful cooperation between countries of Africa and Russian Federation."

Klimov further stated that Ethiopia's ruling Prosperity Party, the largest political party in Africa with more than 15 million members, is important for Ethiopia and Africa.

With regard to Ethio-Russian relations, the senator and bureau member said there has been absolutely good relations between Russia and Ethiopia.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Business Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The recent participation of the Russian ruling party delegation at the Second Congress of the Prosperity Party has also created a platform for discussions among party representatives.

The emergence of Prosperity Party as the biggest political party in Africa contributes a lot to the stability of Ethiopia, he noted.

This means there is one party member out of ten Ethiopians, he stated, pointing out "this is a good instrument to understand situations in the regions, to understand the vision of common people, to understand the proper ways of solving this and that problem inside your federation."