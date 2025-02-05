President Museveni has reaffirmed his government's commitment to strengthening the healthcare system as he launched the construction of a state-of-the-art Uganda Heart Institute (UHI) hospital.

The project aims to revolutionise cardiac care in the country.

In a speech delivered by Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja at the groundbreaking ceremony, Museveni highlighted the government's efforts to expand cardiovascular services, acknowledging that UHI's operations at Mulago National Referral Hospital have been limited by inadequate infrastructure.

"The need for expanded infrastructure and modern equipment has never been greater," Museveni stated.

The project is funded through external financing from the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA), the OPEC Fund, and the Saudi Fund for Development.

Museveni confirmed that all approvals have been secured and urged stakeholders to ensure timely execution.

"I call on government agencies, project supervisors, Arab Contractors, and UHI leadership to guarantee value for money and timely delivery," he said. "Delays should not be tolerated. Ugandans deserve a world-class heart institute by 2027."

Museveni highlighted key government interventions that have strengthened UHI, including granting it self-accounting status in 2008/09, commissioning Uganda's first post-independence cardiac catheterisation lab in 2012, and passing the Uganda Heart Institute Act in 2016, making it an autonomous entity.

The new facility is expected to expand access to specialised cardiac treatment, reduce referrals abroad, position Uganda as a regional leader in cardiovascular care and research, and provide training and job opportunities for healthcare professionals.

"This hospital will enhance research and training, equipping Uganda with local expertise in cardiovascular medicine," Museveni said.

He also emphasised preventive healthcare, urging the Ministry of Health to sensitise Ugandans on heart disease risk factors. "Prevention is better than cure," he noted.

Health Minister Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng, speaking at the event, said the project aligns with Vision 2040, the NRM Manifesto, and the National Development Plan III (NDP III).

"Our goal is to reduce referrals abroad while improving specialised training and research," she said.

"This facility will enhance early diagnosis, prevention, and timely interventions, making Uganda a center of excellence for cardiac care."

She commended President Museveni for swiftly approving land for the project and cautioned contractors against delays.

"The public is watching. We expect quality, timely results this is one of our key deliverables as we approach elections," Aceng warned.

She also urged Ugandans to adopt healthy lifestyles to prevent heart disease.

"Unless you are determined to stay healthy, you may become a candidate for the Heart Institute," she cautioned.

Once complete, the Uganda Heart Institute will reduce congestion at Mulago Hospital, expand training opportunities for healthcare professionals, and enhance Uganda's capacity to manage cardiovascular diseases locally.