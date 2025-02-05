Uganda Breaks Ground for New $250 Million Heart Institute to Boost Cardiovascular Care

Uganda has launched the construction of a state-of-the-art $250 million Uganda Heart Institute hospital, a move aimed at expanding access to advanced cardiovascular care and reducing the need for costly referrals abroad.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Dr. James Magala, Chairman of the UHI Board, emphasised the urgent need for a dedicated facility, citing the rising burden of heart disease in Uganda and across the region.

He noted that the institute has long faced challenges operating within Mulago National Specialised Hospital, limiting its capacity to meet the increasing number of patients.

"The Institute has operated with constraints at Mulago National Specialised Hospital, limiting its capacity to meet the increasing patient load," Dr. Magala said.

"The rising burden of cardiovascular diseases necessitated the establishment of a world-class cardiovascular hospital."

The project, awarded to Egypt-based Arab Contractors Osman Ahmed Osman & Co., is expected to transform Uganda into a regional hub for cardiac care, medical training, and research.

The hospital will feature 10 floors, 250 beds, cutting-edge medical equipment, and specialised training facilities designed to strengthen Uganda's healthcare capacity.

Dr. Magala stressed that the new facility will expand access to quality cardiac care by ensuring life-saving treatment is available and affordable for all Ugandans, regardless of financial status.

He highlighted the importance of advancing research and training to build local expertise in cardiovascular medicine and medical research.

He noted that the institute has already reduced the number of Ugandans seeking heart treatment overseas, saving the country millions in foreign exchange, and that the new hospital will further minimize medical referrals abroad.

Uganda is positioning itself as a regional leader in cardiovascular care by attracting medical tourists from neighbouring countries through modern infrastructure and highly trained specialists.

Dr. Magala underscored the importance of strengthening global partnerships, as the UHI continues to collaborate with international medical institutions to enhance knowledge-sharing and the adoption of advanced medical technology.

He also called for sustained government support to ensure the long-term sustainability of the institute, urging authorities to offer competitive remuneration for specialists to prevent brain drain.

Dr. Magala emphasised that the project's success depends on collective commitment, financial sustainability, and adequate human resource capacity.

"The government has adopted a new human resource structure, but competitive remuneration is crucial to retain our highly trained specialists," he noted.

Set for completion in two years, the hospital is expected to revolutionise Uganda's healthcare system by providing world-class cardiac care and positioning the country as a leader in cardiovascular treatment in Africa.

Dr. John Omagino, the Executive Director of UHI, announced that funding for the project has been secured through the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA), the OPEC Fund, and the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD).

The financial package includes $70 million in loans and grants, along with an additional $3 million and 10 acres of land for the hospital's development.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"These resources ensure the full implementation of this groundbreaking hospital project," Dr. Omagino stated.

The new facility will have a 250-bed capacity, including 40 intensive care unit beds. It will also feature three operating theaters and two catheterisation labs, ensuring that Uganda can provide high-quality cardiovascular care while reducing the need for specialised treatment abroad.

"This project ensures affordable treatment, specialised training, and reduced referrals abroad," Dr. Omagino emphasised.

The Uganda Heart Institute has been struggling with limited space and resources at its current location, resulting in long patient wait times and costly overseas referrals.

The new hospital is expected to alleviate these challenges by increasing capacity and enhancing specialised cardiovascular care within the country.