Rwanda: Support for FDLR, Collabo With Mercenaries Can't Be Business As Usual - Kagame

4 February 2025
The New Times (Kigali)

President Paul Kagame has said that the situation in eastern DR Congo, where the FDLR--an armed militia founded by perpetrators of the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi--works alongside the DR Congo army (FARDC) and other armed groups, including European mercenaries, cannot be treated as "business as usual."

He made the comments during an interview with CNN on Monday, February 3.

ALSO READ: EAC, SADC Presidents confirm participation in DR Congo conflict talks

"They cannot have FDLR in Congo, being armed, being supported by the government of DRC, supported by mercenaries, supported by an army from Burundi, then business continues as usual," he said.

He also criticised his Congolese counterpart, President Felix Tshisekedi, for refusing to address the root causes of the ongoing crisis in his country.

"When you have a problem, you must look for the cause, so the man has the problem and he doesn't even appear for discussion to find a solution," he noted.

Last week, Tshisekedi skipped a virtual summit convened by Kenyan President William Ruto, who chairs the EAC.

The summit was called to address the ongoing crisis in DR Congo, in the wake of renewed fighting between the FARDC and the M23, which culminated in the capture of the eastern city of Goma by the rebels.

The meeting focused on the escalating security situation in the region.

ALSO READ: Who are the M23 rebels in DR Congo?

During the interview, Kagame was also asked about the ongoing efforts by individuals from DR Congo who have petitioned football clubs like Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, and Arsenal, urging them to cancel their partnerships with Rwanda, citing Rwanda's alleged support for the M23 rebels.

He said such efforts should rather be focused on resolving DR Congo's internal political issues.

"The efforts they are using to go and appeal to Arsenal, to whichever group we are working with and so on and so forth, is a wasted effort. I think they should direct the effort towards managing their own problems, their own politics properly," he noted.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.