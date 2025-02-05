Namibia: SWAPO Pays Tribute to Late President Hage Geingob

Swapo secretary general Sophia Shaningwa hailed the late president Hage Geingob as a leader who embodied resilience, unwavering dedication to equality, and an unshakable passion for the Namibian people.

As Namibia marked the first anniversary of Geingob's death on Tuesday, commemorations were held at Heroes' Acre and State House to honour his legacy.

"In remembrance of our third President, comrade Dr Hage G Geingob, Swapo party pays tribute to a true leader whose revolutionary spirit still lives on. His enduring vision will continue to guide our nation toward a future of unity, equality and prosperity," Shaningwa said.

She said that Namibia's democratic milestones are a testament to the vision of leaders like Geingob, who devoted themselves to building a progressive and united nation.

"His selfless efforts paved the way for a Namibia where all citizens, under the mantra of 'One Namibia, One Nation', can live in peace and harmony," she added.