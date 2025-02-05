South Africa: State Ready for Escaped Murderer Thabo Bester Trial - South African News Briefs - February 5, 2025

State Ready for Escaped Murderer Thabo Bester Trial

In the case of the escaped murderer and rapist Thabo Bester, the state declares that it is prepared for trial, reports SABC News. This is despite their request to move the matter to July from February. Bester's co-accused, including his girlfriend Nandipha Magudumana, face charges of corruption, criminal conspiracy, defeating the ends of justice, assisting a prisoner's escape, and harboring an escaped convict. Bester faces charges of escaping prison. Free State National Prosecution Authority Spokesperson Mojalefa Senokotsoane has said that they have gathered comprehensive evidence and are ready to present their case.

Energy Regulator to Review Load Reduction

The National Energy Regulator (NERSA) is reportedly conducting a review of load reduction practices, reports EWN. This was disclosed by Vuyiswa Magubane, a regulatory specialist at NERSA, during oral submissions to the Human Rights Commission. The commission, a Chapter 9 institution, is currently holding an inquiry in Sandton, Johannesburg, to examine the impact of load reduction on human rights. During the proceedings, allegations were raised that Eskom intentionally focused load reduction efforts on poorer communities. The review aims to clarify guidelines for licenses to ensure that load reductions are implemented in a way that minimizes the adverse impacts on paying customers.

Cash-in-Transit Heist Leaves One Dead

A cash-in-transit robbery on the N2 highway in Durban left one person dead, reports EWN. The cash-in-transit van was found lying on its roof near the NPC Cement factory, just after Higginson Highway. According to eyewitnesses, two security guards were assaulted and their guns were stolen before they made off with undisclosed amounts of money. ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garreth Jamieson said paramedics treated three security officers for various injuries on the scene and stabilized them. Approximately 500 metres from the scene of the incident, three occupants of a bus traveling to work had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Two people sustained gunshot wounds on the Higginson Highway, the next scene of the incident.

