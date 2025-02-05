Namibia: Former First Lady Monica Geingos Promises to Continue Geingob's Legacy

4 February 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Veripuami Kangumine

Former first lady Monica Geingos has expressed the need to continue telling Hage Geingob's legacy the way he wanted.

She was speaking at Heroes Acre on Tuesday at the one year commemoration ceremony of Hage Geingob's death.

The commemorations were attended by Geingos, the Geingos family, president Nangolo Mbumba, first lady Sustjie Mbumba, president-elect Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah and prime minister Saraa Kuugongelwa-Amadhila.

National Assembly speaker Peter Katjavivi, members of parliament and the general public were also in attendance.

Geingos expressed Geingob's wish to commission an autobiography that focused on his contributions to the country and not on personal or controversial aspects of his life.

"He wanted his book to focus exclusively on reviewing the leadership principles that defined his contribution to the country," she said.

Geingos said this is only one of the many ways she and others plan on telling his story, "the way he would have wanted it.

She said a centre will be dedicated to continue Geingob's 's legacy and ensure the inclusivity of all people.

She added that the autobiography of Geingob is set to be released on 6 February and is penned by ministry of information and communication technology executive director Audrin Mathe.

She called on members of the public who have personal memories and stories of the former president to be part of the centre.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.