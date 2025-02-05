Namibia: Former First Lady Monica Geingos Promises to Continue Geingob's Legacy

Former first lady Monica Geingos has expressed the need to continue telling Hage Geingob's legacy the way he wanted.

She was speaking at Heroes Acre on Tuesday at the one year commemoration ceremony of Hage Geingob's death.

The commemorations were attended by Geingos, the Geingos family, president Nangolo Mbumba, first lady Sustjie Mbumba, president-elect Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah and prime minister Saraa Kuugongelwa-Amadhila.

National Assembly speaker Peter Katjavivi, members of parliament and the general public were also in attendance.

Geingos expressed Geingob's wish to commission an autobiography that focused on his contributions to the country and not on personal or controversial aspects of his life.

"He wanted his book to focus exclusively on reviewing the leadership principles that defined his contribution to the country," she said.

Geingos said this is only one of the many ways she and others plan on telling his story, "the way he would have wanted it.

She said a centre will be dedicated to continue Geingob's 's legacy and ensure the inclusivity of all people.

She added that the autobiography of Geingob is set to be released on 6 February and is penned by ministry of information and communication technology executive director Audrin Mathe.

She called on members of the public who have personal memories and stories of the former president to be part of the centre.