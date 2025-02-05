Liberia: Sister Aid Liberia Trains Journalists On Public Health Bill

Sister Aid Liberia, with support from the African Population Health and Research Center (APHRC), takes a significant step here in enhancing capacity of journalists in Liberia. Liberian journalists are being educated on the importance of the revised public health bill, which is currently before the Liberian Senate.

A clear understanding of the revised public health bill will better equip journalists to accurately report its potential implications for the country's healthcare system and help foster an informed public debate.

The diverse participants were urged to step up efforts to advocate for the bill's passage.

The media's involvement is essential in raising awareness and garnering support for the bill, which aims to improve public health delivery and ensure health rights for all citizens.

During a media engagement workshop hosted by Sister Aid in Paynesville, outside Monrovia, participants discussed the importance of this legislation for enhancing transparency and improving public health delivery in the country.

The event took place at the organization's headquarters and aimed at equipping journalists with the necessary knowledge and tools for effective advocacy. The training addressed current status of the public health bill, media strategies for advocacy, and key issues related to the bill, such as sexual reproductive health rights (SRHR) and separation of powers in the health sector.

Titus B. Pakalah, Chairperson of SRHR Champions - Liberia, emphasized that the bill had been stuck at the Senate Health Committee since being passed by the House in 2022. He called for continued efforts from the media, civil society organizations (CSOs), multi-sectoral working groups, and other partners to push for its passage.

"As you may know, the Public Health Bill has lingered at the Liberian Senate committee since it was once passed by the lower House in 2022, movements and allies have had incredible engagements at community and policy levels, while on the other hand, The African Population Health and Research Center, and other partners continue to build the capacity of young champions and technical health professionals to influence optimal advocacy outcome", he said.

He also spoke of increased commitment among traditional leaders, policy support, and strategic communication approach towards the bill.

Mr. Theophilus G. Fayiah, President of the Liberia National Physician Assistant Association, highlighted that the bill would significantly improve the health sector, including addressing the division of labor and control of substances and strengthening health services overall. The workshop underscored the need for collective action from all stakeholders, especially the media, to ensure the bill's passage into law, according to Mr. Fayiah.

"The bill will also address the regulation of controlled substances while emphasizing sexual reproductive health rights (SRHR), a key focus area. Additionally, it aims to strengthen health services across Liberia, improving overall healthcare delivery", he added.

In February 2020, former President George Weah submitted the Revised Health Bill to the 54th Legislature, which seeks to address current and future challenges and integrate separate laws governing the public health system.

The Plenary of the House of Representatives passed the bill on July 21, 2022, on the recommendation of the Joint Committee on Health and Judiciary, and forwarded it to the Senate for concurrence. Editing by Jonathan Browne