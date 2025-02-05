Nigeria: NAPTIP Rescues 21 Trafficked Boys, Hands Them Over to Niger State Govt

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has rescued 21 boys from Magama Local Government Area of Niger State, who were being trafficked to the Republic of Niger.

The boys, aged between 8 and 17, were intercepted by Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) officers at the Geidam border post in Yobe State while en route to Maine, Diffa. They were promptly handed over to NAPTIP for further action.

During the handover ceremony in Abuja, NAPTIP Director-General Binta L. Adamu Bello confirmed that the children were rescued two days earlier and immediately placed under the agency's care.

"We are here today to hand over 21 young boys who were being trafficked to the Republic of Niger. They were intercepted by immigration officers at the border and handed over to us," Bello said.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the boys were allegedly being taken to an Islamic school in Niger Republic. However, Bello questioned the necessity of traveling out of state when similar schools are available in Niger State.

"My advice to the Niger State Government is to counsel the parents and these children, rehabilitate them, and ensure they are enrolled in Islamiyya schools that also offer Western education," she urged.

Receiving the boys, Niger State Commissioner for Humanitarian and Disaster Management, Hon. Ahmed Suleiman Yunusa, commended NAPTIP for its swift intervention and assured that the state would prioritize the children's welfare.

"I appreciate the DG of NAPTIP for this prompt action. We are grateful for this intervention," Yunusa stated.

He emphasized the importance of parental responsibility, warning against neglecting children's well-being.

"Parents must be accountable. When blessed with children, you have a duty to care for them," he said.

The commissioner assured that the boys would be reunited with their families after undergoing proper counseling and rehabilitation.

"This is not just the governor's responsibility; all of us in government must be vigilant in protecting our children. Thankfully, this time the traffickers did not succeed," he added.

Hon. Danjuma Nalango, Director-General of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Niger State, was also part of the delegation present at the handover.