Uganda Bleeds Billions On Embassy Rent As MPs Demand Urgent Action

4 February 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Tracey Kansiime

Uganda is spending a staggering Shs44.4 billion annually on renting premises for its embassies and missions worldwide, sparking urgent calls from lawmakers to fast-track the construction and acquisition of government-owned properties.

Among the most costly rentals is the Uganda High Commission in Kigali, which requires Shs29.6 million per month for the Official Residence--amounting to Shs355.2 million annually. This figure is projected to rise to US$10,000 per month in 2025, further straining the national budget.

In New Delhi, the costs are even steeper. The High Commission spends Shs44.2 million monthly (Shs530.6 million annually) renting its Chancery alone. This has raised alarms over the financial sustainability of Uganda's foreign missions.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has acknowledged the burden and presented cost-effective solutions. The High Commission in Kigali has proposed an outright purchase of an Official Residence for Shs5.5 billion, a one-time investment that would eliminate recurrent rental expenses.

Similarly, the Uganda Mission in New Delhi requires Shs9 billion to construct a Chancery on land allocated by the Government of India. Failure to act swiftly risks the reassignment of this prime plot to another country, a move that would be a major diplomatic setback for Uganda.

With rent costs rising annually and diplomatic presence at stake, MPs are demanding immediate action.

The government must decide continue bleeding billions on rent or invest in permanent solutions that will save taxpayers' money in the long run.

