Kenya: Ruto Mourns Aga Khan As Extraordinary Citing His Charity Work

5 February 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Sharon Resian

President Ruto has mourned the passing of the Aga Khan, the spiritual leader of Ismaili Muslims, who died on Tuesday night. He described him as an extraordinary and generous leader.

In a statement on Wednesday, Ruto said Aga Khan IV went beyond what seemed impossible to assist the vulnerable through his charitable contributions to hospitals and schools.

"We are saddened by the passing of the Aga Khan, the spiritual leader of Ismaili Muslims. Our thoughts are with the family of His Highness and the wider Ismaili community," said Ruto.

The Aga Khan Development Network announced his death saying the 49th hereditary Imam of the Shia Ismaili Muslims passed away peacefully in Lisbon at the age of 88, surrounded by his family.

Beyond his spiritual role, he was a philanthropist and a major figure in global development.

The Aga Khan Foundation prolised an announcement regarding his successor at a later date.

In Kenya and across Africa, he founded institutions such as the Aga Khan Hospital and University, Nation Media Group, and Serena Hotels, among other development initiatives that employ thousands.

His contributions spanned healthcare, education, and economic development across Africa and beyond.

A British citizen, Aga Khan IV was the spiritual leader of the Ismaili Muslim community, which has an estimated 15 million followers worldwide.

He inherited the title from his grandfather in 1957 at just 20 years old. His followers revered him as a guiding figure.

