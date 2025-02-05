Somalia's Historic Labour Code Signed After 52 Years, Enhancing Workers' Rights

4 February 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has signed a new Labour Code, aligning with international standards and marking a pivotal step in addressing workers' rights while fostering a more equitable labour environment in the country.

After 52 years of stagnation, the legislation, signed by President Mohamud, signals a significant shift toward aligning Somali labour law with International Labour Organization (ILO) standards. This new law is viewed as a crucial advancement in protecting workers' rights and promoting fairer labour practices across Somalia.

The revised Labour Code follows years of advocacy and negotiation led by the Federation of Somali Trade Unions (FESTU), in close collaboration with the Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs and the Somali Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

The legislation is the result of productive social dialogue between workers, employers, and the government, with FESTU playing a central role in pushing for the integration of international labour standards.

The law integrates ILO Conventions, ensuring global best practices on health, safety, wages, anti-discrimination, and dispute resolution, while also strengthening protections for workers in Somalia's informal sector.

FESTU, a key advocate for the reform, has hailed the legislation as a major victory for Somali workers. Representing a wide range of workers across various sectors, the trade union has been instrumental in advocating for these critical changes.

The organisation is now focused on ensuring the law's effective implementation and enforcement. With the new code in place, FESTU aims to raise awareness among Somali workers about their rights and ensure they can access the protections the law provides.

"This is a landmark achievement for Somalia," said Omar Faruk Osman, General Secretary of FESTU. "For too long, workers in our country lacked the legal protections they needed."

Osman added that the new Labour Code will go a long way in ensuring fair treatment, improving working conditions, and promoting economic inclusion.

The enactment of this law comes at a time of broader economic reforms in Somalia, as the country continues to rebuild and modernise after decades of conflict. This overhaul is seen as an important step in improving Somalia's overall business climate, balancing the interests of workers and employers.

The law's passage is a victory for social dialogue, showcasing collaboration between trade unions, government, and the private sector. It positions Somalia alongside countries prioritising workers' rights, aiming to protect workers, drive economic growth, and attract investment by creating a fairer, more predictable labour market.

Somalia's move to modernise its labour laws is a key step in the country's efforts to rebuild and integrate into the global economy, address workforce challenges, and meet international labour standards.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.