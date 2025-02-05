Sudan: In a Clear Violation of International Laws, RSF Militia Shells Al-Naw Hospital in Karari

4 February 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Omdurman — The outlawed Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia continued its systematic and targeting of health institutions operating in Khartoum State, and today renewed the bombing of Al-Naw Teaching Hospital, which is operating at its maximum capacity in providing medical services to citizens in the state.

The bombardment launched today on Al-Naw Hospital in Al-Thawra Eight Neighborhood resulted in the martyrdom of (6) civilian citizens and the injury of (38) others, including a worker and a medical staff, with varying injuries from shrapnel due to the explosion of projectiles inside the hospital courtyard. The hospital staff began treating the injured in the emergency unit.

The Director General and Acting Minister of the Health Ministry in Khartoum State, Dr. Fath Al-Rahman Mohamed Al-Amin, inspected the events and the treatment of the injured and the provision of all necessary emergency medicines. He strongly condemned the continuous and systematic targeting of hospitals and health institutions operating in Khartoum State and the militia's resumption of the deliberate bombing of Al-Naw Hospital, which provides a great health service at this time to citizens.

Dr. Al-Amin pointed out that the militia targets cadres at their workplace with heavy weapons and defenseless citizens receiving service inside the hospital, in clear violation of humanitarian and international laws, noting that the armed forces and all forces participating in the Battle of Dignity vanquished the rebel militia on all fronts, offering his condolences to the martyrs and wished speedy recovery for the injured.

