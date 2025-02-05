Sudan: Al-Burhan Visits Wadi Sayidina Military Zone

Omdurman — President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, visited Tuesday Wadi Sayidina Military Zone in Omdurman.

His Excellency was received by TSC Members, General Shams-Eddin Kabashi and General Yassir Al-Atta, and a number of military unit commanders.

Upon his arrival, Commander-in-Chief of Armed Forces was briefed on the progress of military operations in light of the victories achieved by the armed forces and other regular forces on various battlefronts.

President Al-Burhan saluted the sacrifices of officers, non-commissioned officers and soldiers of Wadi Sayidina Military Zone and their heroism in defending the homeland through their steadfast and courageous engagement in the war of dignity against the thugs of the brutal rebellion.