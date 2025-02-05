Nigeria: 'I Won't Deny My Igbo Identity,' Ohanaeze Leader, Azuta-Mbata, Replies Critics

Senator John Azuta-Mbata, President-General of the apex Igbo socio-political organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has firmly stated that nothing will ever make him deny his Igbo identity, dismissing recent criticisms against him as a result of misunderstanding.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by the Opobo Elder Statesmen-4-Sim in Port Harcourt on Monday, Azuta-Mbata emphasised his dedication to supporting Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara and respecting the governor's office.

Addressing the criticisms, he described them as baseless noise from those who lack understanding. "I see my responsibility as building bridges. We must connect our people to a much larger platform for development," he said.

Azuta-Mbata further stated, "Some people say they are from Benin, that their ancestry is Benin. And I say, That's fine. Let's go there. We say that we have a relationship with the Igbo. I'm not going to deny my Igbo identity. Anyhow you like, talk from now till tomorrow; I'm not going to deny my ancestry. We are related. Why are you shouting me down? I bet you these things (criticisms) will just naturally die down."

He emphasised the importance of political inclusivity, stating, "We must operate at the highest stage of this Nigerian project. We have to be able to access the powers that be.

"We must enjoy support from another perspective. Politics is played from Abuja and not here. It's when they finish from Abuja that they come here. I won't say everything today. A word, they say, is enough for the wise."

Earlier, the Chairman of Opobo Elder Statesmen-4-Sim, Edwin Cockeye-Brown, congratulated Mbata on his electoral victory and commended his unwavering support for Governor Fubara, particularly during the impeachment attempt.

Rivers State Chairman of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Livingstone Wechie, hailed the visit as historic and a testament to Mbata's leadership over more than 100 million Ndigbo worldwide.

"Today, we have the tallest Ikwerre son, both in height and stature, to be given this task to lead more than one 100 million Ndigbo all over the world.

"This is the stone that the builders rejected, now the chief cornerstone," Wechie said, pledging continued support for Fubara.