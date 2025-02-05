Uganda: Health Officials Call for Stronger Fight Against NCDs, Citing Cancer As Growing Threat

The head of the Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) Prevention and Control Program at the Ministry of Health, Dr Gerald Mutungi, has acknowledged the government's insufficient efforts to reduce the risk of cancer and other NCDs, stressing the need for greater awareness and preventive measures.

Speaking candidly, Dr. Mutungi emphasized that efforts to combat NCDs should be as aggressive and widespread as the country's response to HIV/AIDS.

"We are not doing enough. We take advantage of international or national days to raise awareness, but we need to do more. The approach to NCDs should be the same as it is for HIV/AIDS," Dr. Mutungi said, urging all sectors--media, politicians, religious leaders, and individuals--to contribute to the fight against these diseases.

The call for action came during the observance of World Cancer Day in Bwizibwera, Mbarara District, where over 300 people underwent cancer screening.

The screenings revealed troubling trends of increasing cervical cancer in women and prostate cancer in men, with nearly 1,400 patients currently receiving care at the Uganda Cancer Institute.

Dr. Israel Luutu, Clinical Superintendent at the Uganda Cancer Institute, highlighted the challenge posed by the limited number of cancer centres, forcing patients to travel long distances for treatment.

He called for the creation of additional cancer treatment facilities in regions such as Mbarara, Gulu, Mbale, and Arua to alleviate the burden on patients.

"It doesn't make sense for patients to travel seven hours for a two-minute injection," Dr Luutu said.

Dr Peter Sebutinde, District Health Officer for Mbarara, added that both hypertension and cancer rates are rising in the region, calling for more sensitisation efforts.

"We must prevent these diseases to manage the health budget. If we don't stop people from getting sick, the cost of care will continue to rise," Dr. Sebutinde warned.

With the increasing prevalence of NCDs like cancer, hypertension, and diabetes, leaders in the healthcare sector are urging the government to prioritise prevention, emphasising that comprehensive strategies are essential to reduce the burden of these diseases on both individuals and the national healthcare system.