Nigeria: Delta Prisons Denies Allegations of Releasing Inmates for Robbery

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) Delta State Command has dismissed allegations that its officers release inmates for "Omila operations" (a term suggestive of robbery) and later return them to prison.

In a statement issued on Tuesday in Asaba, the Delta State Command's Public Relations Officer, SC Allen Iloba, described the claims circulating on social media as completely false and misleading.

The allegations, reportedly spread by an online platform "Warri Aproko II," claimed that wardens at Okere Prison regularly allow inmates to leave for criminal activities before returning them to custody.

Refuting these claims, Iloba stated, "The Command wishes to emphatically submit that this report making rounds on social media is false, unpatriotic and a vile figment of the imagination of the writer in its entirety, as it is fabricated to truncate the existing peace in Warri and maliciously drag the name of this reputable institution (NCoS) in the mud."

Iloba further clarified that inmates, particularly those on death row, are never allowed near the prison gates, let alone permitted to leave for criminal activities.

"Apparently, the writer is utterly ignorant of the modus operandi of the NCoS. Hence, the malicious report was intended to mislead the general public. Warri Aproko has no office/email address or phone number(s), only a faceless Facebook account where unconfirmed stories are posted," he added.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government said it would investigate the allegations.