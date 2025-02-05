Liberia: Suspension of U.S. Aid Threatens Liberia' Fight Against Malaria, Warns Civil Society Group

Monrovia — The Starks Foundation, a leading civil society organization dedicated to combating malaria for over two decades, has raised concerns over the recent suspension of United States government aid to Liberia. The foundation warns that the suspension could severely disrupt the fight against malaria and undo significant progress made in reducing its prevalence.

According to the 2020 Liberia Malaria Indicators Survey (LMIS), the prevalence rate of malaria was successfully reduced to 10-13%, largely due to support from the United States President's Malaria Initiative (PMI). The PMI has been a major source of funding for malaria treatment in Liberia, investing approximately $14 million annually in the country's fight against the disease. This year, PMI's commitment was set to increase to $15 million before the suspension was announced.

Rev. Gabriel C. Starks, Executive Director of the Starks Foundation, expressed grave concern about the potential impact of this funding gap, stating that the suspension could lead to severe shortages of malaria drugs and supplies at health facilities across Liberia. This, he warned, would place the entire population--particularly pregnant women and children under five--at increased risk, as malaria remains endemic in the country.

"The suspension of U.S. aid could cause a massive stockout of essential malaria commodities, jeopardizing the lives of vulnerable populations," Rev. Starks said. "If this suspension extends beyond three months, we risk reversing years of progress and forcing citizens to resort to traditional healing methods."

The suspension also threatens broader health interventions supported by USAID, including programs to combat HIV. Through the FHI 360 Epic project, USAID funds 25 health facilities that provide quality care to HIV-positive individuals, including pregnant women, to prevent mother-to-child transmission. Additionally, USAID collaborates with the World Food Program (WFP) to ensure the distribution of medical supplies from the Central Medicine Store (CMS) to all 15 counties in Liberia.

The Starks Foundation is urging President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., and the National Legislature to take immediate action to address the funding shortfall caused by the aid suspension. Rev. Starks called for a reallocation of resources in the national budget to procure critical medical supplies and ensure the continuity of essential health services.

"With the U.S. aid suspension, it is imperative for our government to step in and safeguard the health of our citizens," Rev. Starks added. "The time to act is now."