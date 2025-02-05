Sudan: SPLM-Al-Hilu Commits Major Human Massacre Against Civilians in Kadugli

Kadugli — As an extension of its crimes against the defenseless citizen, and this is not the first time, the citizens of Kadugli city were shocked by the bombing of the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North Al-Hilu, which led to the fall of more than fifty innocent citizens, including children, women and the elderly, as a result of the deliberate and treacherous bombarding that targeted the citizen in his home and livelihood.

The commander of the 14th Infantry Division, Maj. Gen. Faisal Mukhtar Al-Sayir, described the shelling incident, in a press statement, as unfortunate and cowardly, announcing that the armed forces and other regular forces were able to control the mountain and destroy the enemy's vehicles and inflict heavy losses in lives and property, stressing the capability and readiness of the armed forces, the General Intelligence Service, the police and the mobilized personnel to respond in kind and more.

Maj. Gen. Al-Sayir said, "We have extended our hands in peace, and Sudan is big enough for everyone, but those who are accustomed to treachery and whose nature is betrayal do not want peace and do not know its path," vowing to reclaim all the places that were defiled by those rebel gangs and to cleanse every inch of their filth. BH/BH