Zimbabwe: Government Vows to Stamp Out Cyberbullying

5 February 2025
The Herald (Harare)
By Obey Musiwa

The Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) has condemned cyberbullying and warned those perpetrating it that they risk being prosecuted.

Cyberbullying is a malicious act that involves sending or posting harmful, intimidating, or humiliating messages or information on social media platforms, private chats, or other digital forums.

In a statement, POTRAZ called upon victims or witnesses of cyberbullying to report such cases so that they can be dealt with accordingly.

"Such conduct (cyberbullying) is a violation of personal privacy and a serious criminal offence," it said.

"Under Section 4 of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act (Chapter 9:23), anyone convicted of cyberbullying may face a fine or imprisonment for up to 10 years or both a fine and imprisonment."

PORTRAZ said cyberbullying can have dire consequences on the victims.

"This behaviour is intended to coerce, intimidate, harass, threaten, or cause substantial emotional distress to victims. In extreme cases, it can lead to self-harm or even suicide, highlighting the grave emotional and psychological consequences it imposes," it said.

"If you are engaging in any form of cyberbullying, we urge you to stop immediately, reflect on the harm your actions may be causing to others, and choose kindness over hostility.

"Your words and actions have a lasting impact, and it is never too late to do the right thing."

