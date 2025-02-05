South Africa: Extortion Suffered a Blow As Four Men Get Arrested for Impersonating Home Affairs Officials

press release

Extortion has suffered a big blow as the Police in Carolina arrested four male suspects, aged between 35 and 51 for allegedly impersonating Home Affairs Officials as well as for staging a common robbery. The suspects were nabbed on Monday, 03 February 2025, at about 11:30.

According to a report, it is alleged that a foreign national businessman contacted the Police, complaining about four men who arrived at his shop earlier and produced Identification Cards, alleging that they were Home Affairs officials. It is further reported that these men were conducting a so-called 'operation', checking for expired goods. It was during this time when these men reportedly forced the businessman to pay R5000 to evade being charged.

The men and women in Blue then began searching for four men around Carolina and fortunately cornered these individuals in one of the shops, allegedly conducting similar fraudulent activities.

Upon investigation, it was realized that these men were not genuine Home Affairs officials, and this warranted their immediate arrest. Hence, they were apprehended as well as charged accordingly.

During their arrest, an amount of R5000.00 was found in their possession, and this cash was confiscated, and it will form part of the Police investigation.

The astute members continued and were led to a car, allegedly used by the suspects. Inside the said vehicle, Police found some number plates, a camera, as well as some identification cards.

The Police investigators are working in collaboration with officials from the Department of Home Affairs to ascertain the status and nationalities of the arrested suspects.

The suspects are expected to appear at the Carolina Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, 05 February 2025.

The Acting Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Major General (Dr) Zeph Mkhwanazi has commended members for the arrest of the suspects. "Extortion is one issue that ourselves as the SAPS reiterated that we will continue to fight against and ensure that perpetrators thereof are brought to justice. This arrest is a clear indication of our sheer determination to deal with this issue," said the General.