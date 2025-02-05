Nigeria: Coca-Cola Unveils Packaging Hub to Address Waste Collection Challenge

The Coca-Cola System in Nigeria, comprising Coca-Cola Nigeria Limited. and its authorised bottler, Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC), has unveiled a state-of-the-art packaging collection hub in Lagos to tackle waste collection.

During the commissioning recently in Lagos, Chief Executive Officer, Coca-Cola, Zoran Bogdanovic, said that the facility aimed to reduce waste by collecting and recycling its packaging in Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the facility, a landmark initiative in Nigeria's plastics recycling infrastructure, has the capacity to process up to 13,000 metric tonnes (MT) of plastic bottles annually.

Bogdanovic said that by investing in the hub, the company was supporting local communities, creating jobs and demonstrating its commitment to building a more sustainable future.

He said that the investment underscored its global goal to help reduce packaging waste and emissions.

He said that this could be achieved using 35 per cent to 40 per cent recycled materials in primary packaging of plastic, glass and aluminium, and increasing recycled plastic use to 35 per cent globally.

"We are proud to partner with the Nigerian government in addressing the critical challenge of waste management while fostering economic growth," he said.

In her remarks, Coca-Cola Company's Africa Operating Unit President, Luisa Ortega, said that for nearly 75 years, the Coca-Cola System was honoured to be part of communities in Nigeria.

Ortega said that through collaboration with local and global partners, the company would continue to expand its design innovations, explore new collection models and improve existing ones.

She said that the company would invest in local infrastructure like the hub, and engage with communities to help create a better shared future.

The Minister of Trade and Investment, Dr Jumoke Oduwole, described the launch as a significant step in the country's collective commitment to sustainability, economic growth, and environmental responsibility.

Oduwole commended Coca-Cola System for its vision and investment in the project.

She said that the commitment to Nigeria's economy, environmental sustainability, and community development aligned with President Bola Tinubu's broader vision for a prosperous and self-sustaining nation.

The Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said that the new facility was a symbol of progress and a tangible demonstration of the kind of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) needed in Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu, represented by the Special Adviser on Circular Economy, Mrs Titilayo Oshodi, said that the NBC had demonstrated its commitment to doing business beyond profit and playing a broader role in society through this project.