Rwanda, Namibia Correctional Services Sign Cooperation Agreement

Rwanda Correctional Service (RCS) hosted Commissioner General of Namibia Correctional Cervice Raphael Hamunyeka and his delegation of correctional officers, on Tuesday, February 4 for a discussion about areas of mutual interest.

Both delegations underscored the importance of deepening their bilateral cooperation, with the signing of a memorandum of understanding which will enhance collaboration in rehabilitation, training, and correctional management, offering a platform for sharing best practices and improving institutional capacity.

This three-day visit also highlighted the shared commitment between Rwanda and Namibia to strengthen their correctional systems and foster broader cooperation for the benefit of both nations.

RCS Commissioner General, Evariste Murenzi, expressed his appreciation for the growing partnership between Rwanda and Namibia, noting that the agreement would provide a framework for both countries to share their knowledge and best practices especially in correctional services.

"The agreement allowed both countries to share knowledge on peace and security matters, among others, foster mutual benefit for both countries by strengthening their correctional institutions and creating new opportunities for cooperation in other areas," Murenzi stated.

He also highlighted the importance of the Namibian delegation's visit, saying it was a valuable step in cementing the already strong ties and commitment to further collaboration.

Hamunyeka highlighted the brotherly ties between the two countries, emphasizing that the collaboration stems from a shared commitment to improving correctional systems through training and mutual support.

He acknowledged the significance of the agreement between the two institutions, which was finalised on Tuesday with both parties were eager to move forward.

Hamunyeka said his institution was eager to learn from Rwanda Correctional Service. He that Namibia had much to gain from the knowledge and expertise of Rwanda's established correctional systems.