Rwanda: Researchers to Study Marburg Virus Immunity in Patients

A technical team from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovation (CEPI) is in Rwanda as part of the preparations for a study on Marburg virus immunity among recovered patients.

Led by Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC) and Rinda Ubizima, a Rwandan research organization, the study aims to uncover how the human body responds to Marburg virus infection, providing crucial insights to develop new tests, treatments, and vaccines, RBC said.

ALSO READ: Rwanda declares Marburg virus outbreak over

The study comes more than one month after Rwanda declared its first Marburg virus outbreak over. The heamorrhagic disease, which had been confirmed on September 27, left 15 people dead, and 66 confirmed cases.

The study will "analyze immune responses in recovered patients and their close contacts, identifying key markers such as antibodies, B cells, and T cells that could indicate protection against future infections," the RBC said.

Its findings will play a "vital role in advancing the first-ever safe and effective Marburg vaccines and contributing to improved clinical care for this highly lethal disease."