Rwanda: Researchers to Study Marburg Virus Immunity in Patients

5 February 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Hubert Nshuti

A technical team from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovation (CEPI) is in Rwanda as part of the preparations for a study on Marburg virus immunity among recovered patients.

Led by Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC) and Rinda Ubizima, a Rwandan research organization, the study aims to uncover how the human body responds to Marburg virus infection, providing crucial insights to develop new tests, treatments, and vaccines, RBC said.

ALSO READ: Rwanda declares Marburg virus outbreak over

The study comes more than one month after Rwanda declared its first Marburg virus outbreak over. The heamorrhagic disease, which had been confirmed on September 27, left 15 people dead, and 66 confirmed cases.

The study will "analyze immune responses in recovered patients and their close contacts, identifying key markers such as antibodies, B cells, and T cells that could indicate protection against future infections," the RBC said.

Its findings will play a "vital role in advancing the first-ever safe and effective Marburg vaccines and contributing to improved clinical care for this highly lethal disease."

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.