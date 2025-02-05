Africa: Aga Khan, Spiritual Leader and Philanthropist, Dies At 88

Nairobi — Aga Khan, the 49th hereditary Imam of the Shia Ismaili Muslims, has died at the age of 88.

He passed away peacefully in Lisbon last night, surrounded by his family, the Aga Khan Development Network announced.

Beyond his spiritual role, he was a philanthropist and a major figure in global development.

In Kenya and across Africa, he founded institutions such as the Aga Khan Hospital and University, Nation Media Group, Serena Hotels among other development initiatives known to employ thousands.

His contributions spanned healthcare, education, and economic development across Africa and beyond.

A British citizen, Aga Khan IV was the spiritual leader of the Ismaili Muslim community, which has an estimated 15 million followers worldwide.

He inherited the title from his grandfather in 1957 at just 20 years old and was revered by his followers as the bringer of life.

The Aga Khan Foundation has stated that an announcement regarding his successor will be made later.