South Africa: Government Calls On Private Sector to Help Bridge Digital Divide

The Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Kenny Morolong, has called for collaboration between the private and public sectors to create a meaningful future for the country's children and to bridge the digital divide.

The Deputy Minister made the call during the government's back-to-school programme in Cape Town, Western Cape, on Tuesday.

Following his speech, the Deptuy Minister toured special needs schools that benefited from MTN's Connecting Every Child initiative.

The nationwide back-to-school programme, a joint effort between the Department of Basic Education (DBE) and the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT), aims to provide digital devices and educational content to schools in South Africa.

The Deputy Minister emphasised the private sector's role in fostering development and investing in youth, underlining its crucial contribution to Africa's economy.

"I'm happy you are not limiting your responsibilities just to providing goods and services and this is an indication of what government can do working with the private sector and to an extent, society," he said.

He also praised MTN for its significant contributions to the education sector and expressed his appreciation for both the learners and teachers.

The Deputy Minister stressed the importance of education as a powerful catalyst for change and expressed gratitude for initiatives that improve lives and society.

He visited the Jan Kriel School in Kuils River and Rusthof LSEN (Learners with Special Educational Needs) School in Onverwacht, which both benefited from the colourful computer labs donated by MTN.

The 88-year-old Jan Kriel School is dedicated to teaching and training learners with special educational needs.

Jan Kriel School Principal, Gerrit Odendaal, stated that the school's new laboratory has transformed the institution.

He believes that technology is essential for helping learners gain independence, which is a crucial skill for their development.

"When they leave school, the teacher stays behind and mommy and daddy won't always be there. But they will have a smartphone, a laptop, a device or some technology that they can take with them."

He said the computer lab, equipped with 28 laptops, an interactive whiteboard, and printers, has transformed this school after it previously had an outdated computer room that was not suitable for children with special needs.

Keyboards have now been adapted to be colourful and include special trackpads to support learners whose motor skills are still developing.

"You should have seen their faces the day they walked into that lab for the first time. They are now looking forward to their computer lessons. They ask, 'Ma'am when is the next period?' They're excited to learn and that makes learning and teaching fun," Odendaal told SAnews.

Western Cape MTN General Manager, Noluthando Pama, stated that the company believes everyone deserves the benefits of a digitally connected life through the internet.

"We as MTN, our vision, the thing that gets us to wake up every day is to ensure that we're providing connectivity to communities that don't have connectivity. So, we chose this school because we also believe that special needs, are very much in need of this digitally connected world."

According to Pama, the labs not only make learning enjoyable but also enhance cognitive abilities.

"As a brand, seeing the fruits of all the work we're doing, it's very heartwarming."

They have equipped the school with a network mast, allowing for faster and higher-quality connectivity.

She stated that MTN strongly advocates for a public-private partnership in the country.

"That's when you can truly have an impact on economic growth. What GNU [Government of National Unity] is also doing and bringing the different political parties and vastly so, engaging business on forums such as BUSA [Business Unity South Africa].

"You're seeing a deliberate partnership of MTN and government to benefit children and the community and we love that as MTN we're not there to ask customers to buy data and airtime from us but we're investing in their communities and giving their kids digitally enabled tools."

She believes that without partnerships with the private sector, it would be difficult for the government to make progress in curbing unemployment.

"The budget of government is limited and of course, the private sector companies have a bit of room to play with," she added.