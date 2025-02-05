South Africa: Parole for Alison Botha's Attackers Cancelled

4 February 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Minister of Correctional Services, Dr Pieter Groenewald, has cancelled parole for Frans du Toit and Theuns Kruger, the convicted attackers of Alison Botha.

Botha survived an attack in 1994 by du Toit and Kruger, after they raped her and subsequently stabbed her multiple times.

"This decision follows thorough evaluation and consultation of legal opinions. This decision was made in accordance with the Correctional Services Act, which empowers the Minister to cancel parole for individuals sentenced to life imprisonment.

"The Minister's primary consideration is the imperative of protecting and securing the community, particularly in instances where acts of violence against women and children have been committed," the Ministry of Correctional Services said on Tuesday.

Both individuals have been reincarcerated and will remain in custody.

