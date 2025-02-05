South Africa: Expanding Digital Access for Learners

As part of ongoing efforts to expand digital access, the Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Solly Malatsi, has launched a state-of-the-art Cyber Lab with 40 laptops and modern infrastructure designed to enhance digital learning, in Cape Town.

"Bridging the digital divide is not just about providing technology - it's about ensuring that young people have the skills and opportunities to use it effectively. This Cyber Lab ensures that learners from these communities are not left behind but are equipped to thrive in a digital future," the Minister said on Tuesday.

The initiative, which is in partnership with the State Information Technology Agency (SITA), marks a significant step in expanding digital access for learners from Lansdowne, Khayelitsha, Langa, Philippi, Mitchells Plain and Nyanga.

A key element of this initiative is the broadband connectivity provided by the Western Cape Provincial Government, reinforcing the power of cooperative governance in expanding digital access and transforming education.

To ensure lasting impact, the initiative includes a structured digital literacy program for both teachers and students.

This training will equip learners with essential digital skills, including coding, website design, and other Information and Communications Technologies (ICT) capabilities - unlocking opportunities in software development, e-commerce, and the broader digital economy.

"By investing in both infrastructure and digital literacy - including coding, website design, and other high-demand digital skills - we are laying the foundation for more inclusive economic participation and future job opportunities in the tech sector.

"But this is not just about individual success. It is about uplifting communities. We want to see learners use these skills to help small businesses build a digital presence, support community initiatives, and create solutions that drive local development. Digital transformation must be inclusive, and it starts here - with young people using technology to shape a better future for themselves and those around them," the Minister said.

This project aligns with the department's commitment to ensuring that all South Africans have meaningful internet access by 2029. It also supports the department's goal of equipping citizens with the digital skills necessary to participate in the digital economy.