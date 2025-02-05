South Africa: Deputy Minister Morolong Urges South Africans to Watch SONA

Communities in Cape Town have spelt out their expectations ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address (SONA).

Deputy Minister in The Presidency, Kenny Morolong, has called on South Africans to tune into radio stations, TV channels and social media platforms to hear the President's address on Thursday at 7pm.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver SONA before a joint sitting of the two Houses of Parliament on Thursday at 7pm at the City Hall, Cape Town.

The 2025 SONA is the first of the seventh administration and will be held under the theme: "A nation that works, for all".

Speaking to SAnews, Morolong said this is an important SONA because the President will address the nation in the aftermath of an election that resulted in the establishment of the Government of National Unity (GNU), since no political party garnered enough support to govern alone.

"This SONA will outline the three priorities and strategic direction of the GNU which are to drive inclusive growth and job creation; to reduce poverty and tackle the high cost of living; and to build a capable, ethical and developmental state.

"It is important that ordinary South Africans tune in and watch the President and hear him deliver the plans of government that he leads as the Head of State. We look forward to a SONA that will not just bring hope to an ordinary south African who is jobless but that will also stimulate business to continue to play their role as partners in development," Morolong said.

The President is expected to set out the country's game plan for the year ahead and how together, everyone can partner with government to take the nation forward.

He will address the key priorities of the current administration - including building an ethical, capable, and developmental state, fostering an inclusive economy, and reducing the high cost of living.

According to Morolong, the address will not only reflect on past achievements but also provide a roadmap for future governance.

"We are hoping that the President will inter alia speak about the achievements of the current government. During SONA, the President often underscores the need to build on past successes, and this year's address will be no different. His reflections are going to be quite important because they are a call for action as they will guide our government on the most intricate matters of service delivery," he said.

Morolong emphasised the importance of young South Africans, particularly the unemployed, tuning in to the address.

"It is crucial for a young person who is at home and unemployed to listen to what the government intends to do to stimulate economic growth and enhance their chances of employability.

"This is a platform where the President takes the entire country into his confidence regarding government programmes, plans, and achievements," he said.

President Ramaphosa is expected to focus on economic growth, job creation, and reducing the high cost of living.

"The President will reflect on what the GNU has been able to achieve since its establishment and outline future plans aimed at making tangible improvements in the lives of all South Africans," Morolong stated.

As the nation awaits President Ramaphosa's address, South Africans are encouraged to watch and engage with the policies and priorities that will define the country's trajectory in the coming years.

This address holds added significance as it occurs during the commemoration of 30 Years of Freedom and Democracy that South Africa is celebrating and it coincides with South Africa's Presidency of the G20.

The annual address gives the nation an opportunity to reflect on how far the country has come and recommits each person to working together to build the country everyone envisioned at the start of democracy.

In the address, President Ramaphosa will set out government's key policy direction for the seventh administration and deliverables for the year ahead. President Ramaphosa will reflect on the social and economic strides over the last year in building a nation that works for everyone.

Government's notable achievements include strong partnerships in key areas, far reaching reforms to change the structure of the economy, growing optimism across the society and advances in building a more inclusive future.