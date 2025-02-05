Nigeria: Akwa Ibom CP Calls for Regular Dialogue Between Oil Firms and Youths to Resolve Conflicts

The Akwa Ibom State Commissioner of Police, Baba Mohammed Azare, has called for regular engagement between companies, particularly oil firms, and youths to address lingering conflicts in their host communities.

Azare made the appeal on Monday while addressing youth leaders and representatives of oil companies separately at the Command Headquarters in Ikot Akpan Abia, Uyo. He emphasized that persistent conflicts hinder community development and stifle the state's economic growth.

Speaking to youth presidents from the 31 local government areas, the CP urged them to avoid taking the law into their hands when disputes arise with companies. Instead, he advised them to report such issues to their local police authorities.

"We have received reports of youths taking the law into their hands due to disputes with companies in their areas--blocking roads and engaging in other unlawful acts. The command will not tolerate such actions," Azare warned.

He assured the youth leaders that Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) had been instructed to work closely with them to resolve disputes amicably. "Please, work with your DPOs and involve them early to resolve issues peacefully," he urged.

Later, addressing representatives of oil companies and other industries, the CP stressed the importance of closing the communication gap between companies and their host communities.

"You must maintain open communication with the youths. One of the primary causes of these conflicts is poor communication. Design ways to regularly meet and engage with the youths," Azare advised.

He added that timely reporting of incidents to the police would prevent issues from escalating. "Delays in reporting often worsen the situation. I sincerely appreciate your cooperation in honoring this invitation."

Responding on behalf of the oil firms, Mr. Justin Obo, Security Manager at Seplat Energy Producing Nigeria Unlimited, highlighted the exclusion of youths from the implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) as a major concern.

Obo explained that the PIA mandates oil firms to spend three percent of their operational costs on host communities. However, he blamed community leaders for not involving the youths in the implementation process.

He encouraged the youths to familiarize themselves with the Act, noting that it had shifted much of the corporate social responsibility burden from oil companies.

Commending the CP for convening the meeting, Obo assured that oil companies would initiate new communication strategies to address communal issues more effectively.