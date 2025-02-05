Kenya: Mudavadi Urges Qatar to Hire Kenyan Swahili Teachers

5 February 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The Diaspora and Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has urged Qatar to offer more job opportunities for Swahili teachers.

The CS who met Mohamed Al-Enazi, Ambassador of Qatar in Nairobi, stressed the need for more job opportunities for Kenyan teachers and other workers, including security personnel and nurses, in the Gulf country.

This comes months after Kenya and Qatar signed a Memorandum of Understanding that aimed at increasing Kenyan workers from the current 67,000 workers to between 200,000 and 300,000 workers.

In the past year, the Gulf country has employed 7,000 Kenyans, bringing the total to 75,000.

"Had a productive meeting with H.E. Mohamed Al-Enazi, Ambassador of Qatar in Nairobi, where we discussed Qatar's offer for more job opportunities for Kenyan teachers, nurses, and security personnel," he stated.

Mudavadi has further revealed that Qatar recruited 200 Kenyans into its police force, ranging from Form Four leavers to university graduates.

On October 25 last year, hundreds of jobseekers flocked to the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) and Kabete National Polytechnic for job interviews for positions in Qatar, following an announcement by the Ministry of Labour.

The interviews, held in partnership with a Qatari employer, attracted hopeful applicants in both the hospitality and service industry, as well as the construction and technical sectors.

