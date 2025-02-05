Liberia: In Nimba County - Bona Town Hail Arcelor Mittal Liberia After Major Road Rehabilitation

4 February 2025
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)
By Ellis Togba

Bona, a town sitting at the foot of Mount Yuelliton, is now accessible to vehicles and motorcycles after Arcelor Mittal Liberia's impactful intervention. The rehabilitated road has been inaccessible for protected period of years, thereby deterring the movement of residents as well as goods and services.

The rehabilitation initiative was largely made possible from the 20% social development fund provided by ArcelorMittal Liberia for community development.

The use of 20% was approved by the legislative caucus and the Project Management Committee of Nimba.

The rehabilitation includes the restructuring of once damaged bridges solely undertaken by Arcelor Mittal Liberia.

According to our reporter, prior to the intervention of AML infrastructure team with the deployment of its road equipment, the road was completely inaccessible to vehicles still, except for motorcycles that managed to make their way, using footpaths created by farmers and travelers.

Vehicles now go to the town to transport plantain and other farm produce to the market to the delight of the residents, including Town Chief Erickson Flomo, this paper gathered.

Our reporter quoted town residents as saying that the intervention began in 2024 June beginning with the clearing of the roadsides and grading the main stretch from T-Gate in Yekepa to Lugbehyee and onward to Bona.

"But the rehabilitation work could not reach the town (Bona) at that time due to the lack of the bridge nearby," residents told our reporter.

"We are happy that the road has finally reached here. Now cars can come to Bona to get goods, and we can move quickly on motorbikes when we want to. I want to thank ArcelorMittal for the relationship that has started, and we hope to continue," said Town Chief Flomo.

He said the improved road condition will enhance their safety and also help to prevent road accidents and other security risks.

The Town Chief Flomo has however described the intervention as a new dawn in the relationship between AML and Bona Town, which he said they will nurture and sustain.

Mr. Flomo pledged the town's commitment to work with and protect ArcelorMittal Liberia's operations, while cautioning youth in the area against indulging into acts that undermine the presence and operations of the company.

