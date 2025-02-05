Nigeria: EFCC Arraigns 11 Chinese Over Alleged Cyber-Terrorism, Internet Fraud

5 February 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Innocent Anaba

Lagos — The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, yesterday, arraigned 11 Chinese and a company, Genting International Co. Ltd., before a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, over alleged cybercrimes, cyber-terrorism, possession of documents containing false pretence and identity theft, among others.

Trial judge in the matter is Justice C. Aneke.

The defendants are Liu Ke Fan, Huang Hai Tao, Zhang Kian Feng, Wua Wang and Xiao Xin. Others are: Wang Hong Lin, Wu Yong An (a.k.a Zenga Niu), Chen Yuan (a.k.a Xiao Doa), Chen Dong Dong (a.k.a Cun Zhao) Weng Mao Rong, (a.k.a A Xiang and Wang) and Xiong Wei (a.k.a Xiao Bai).

They are members of the syndicate of 792 alleged cryptocurrency investment and romance fraud suspects arrested on December 10 , 2024, in Lagos during a surprise operation tagged "Eagle Flush Operation" by operatives of the EFCC.

The suspects were arraigned on separate charges bordering on alleged cybercrimes, cyber-terrorism, possession of documents containing false pretence and identity theft, among others.

They all pleaded not guilty to the charges when they were read to them.

In view of their pleas, the prosecution counsel, M. Bashir, asked the court for trial dates and for the defendants to be remanded in prison custody.

Justice Aneke adjourned the matter till February 21, and March 7, 2025, for trial and remanded the defendants in Ikoyi prison, Lagos.

