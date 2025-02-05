Nigeria: Tinubu's Reforms Set to Consolidate Gains, Revitalise Economy in 2025 - FG

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has reassured Nigerians that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's ongoing economic reforms are beginning to yield positive results and will significantly boost the country's economic recovery in 2025.

Speaking to State House correspondents on Tuesday after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, which was presided over by President Tinubu, Idris described the new year as a "year of consolidation" for the government's sweeping reforms aimed at revitalising key sectors.

According to the minister, the Tinubu administration is focused on translating its reforms into tangible benefits for citizens, including job creation and improved living standards.

"The economy is beginning to turn the corner," Idris said. "This year is critical, as we believe the policies being implemented will start to bear fruit. By the end of 2025, the economy will be much better."

The minister acknowledged the challenges Nigerians have faced due to the government's reforms, particularly the removal of fuel subsidies and foreign exchange adjustments, but emphasised that such difficulties are part of a necessary transition.

He encouraged citizens to remain hopeful, assuring them that the "Renewed Hope" agenda remains on course.

"Keep your hope alive. The government knows the challenges, but we are committed to seeing this through. Reforms anywhere in the world come with short-term difficulties, but our focus is on long-term growth and development," he said.

Idris disclosed that 67 memos were reviewed during the council meeting on Monday and Tuesday. Most received thorough consideration, while a few were stepped down for further evaluation.

He emphasised that the approved projects are part of a strategic plan to address the nation's infrastructure needs and provide immediate employment opportunities for daily wage earners.

"This is the quickest way to ensure that the entire country is being rejuvenated," Idris said, highlighting the government's focus on including local workers in construction projects.

"It's about engaging people who rely on daily income and ensuring they participate in rebuilding the country's infrastructure."