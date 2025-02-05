Nigeria Explores $300bn Digital Economy Potential With Broadband Alliance

Nigeria has launched the National Broadband Alliance for Nigeria (NBAN), a strategic initiative aimed at expanding broadband access and unlocking the country's share of Africa's $300 billion digital economy potential.

According to a McKinsey report, expanding internet access across the continent could add up to $300 billion to Africa's GDP by 2025, with Nigeria--one of the region's largest economies--expected to reap significant benefits across sectors such as agriculture, education, healthcare, and finance.

The country's broadband penetration has grown from six percent in 2015 to approximately 42 percent as of October 2024, according to the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

However, with a vision to achieve 70 per cent broadband penetration by 2025, the Nigerian government is intensifying efforts to bridge the digital divide and drive economic transformation through enhanced connectivity.

The minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, at the launch event, on Tuesday in Lagos, described the initiative as a transformative journey that aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritises innovation, technology, and collaboration as pillars of economic growth.

"Nigeria's broadband penetration has increased from just six in 2015 to 42 per cent as of October 2024, but we must do more to ensure that every Nigerian can access reliable, high-speed internet. The NBAN is not just about infrastructure; it is about ensuring that broadband becomes a catalyst for economic growth, social inclusion, and technological advancement," Tijani said.

Under the National Broadband Plan (2020-2025), the government has set ambitious targets to: Achieve 70 per cent broadband penetration by 2025; Deliver minimum internet speeds of 25 Mbps in urban areas and 10 Mbps in rural areas and expand broadband coverage to 80 per cent of the population by 2027

Increase broadband investments by 300-500 per cent by 2027.

Tijani, who was represented by the executive vice chairman of the NCC, Dr. Aminu Maida, emphasised that achieving these goals will require strategic partnerships with investors, regulators, telecom operators, and international stakeholders. He revealed that a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) will help drive investments and oversee the deployment of 90,000 km of backbone fibre across the country, ensuring that even the most underserved communities benefit from broadband access.

The minister highlighted the paradox of underutilised broadband infrastructure, noting that despite growing investments, many fibre networks remain underused due to limited device access, low digital literacy, and regulatory challenges. He stressed that the NBAN will serve as a demand aggregator, ensuring that broadband adoption reaches schools, healthcare facilities, businesses, and rural communities.

Tijani called for joint efforts between the government, private sector, and civil society to eliminate barriers to broadband adoption. He commended pilot states--including Edo, Ogun, Kwara, Katsina, Imo, Abia, Borno, and Nasarawa--for their leadership in addressing challenges like right-of-way fees and creating a more business-friendly environment for broadband expansion.

"The NBAN is a commitment to a future where broadband is not a privilege but a fundamental right for all Nigerians. Through collaboration and investment, we can transform broadband into a powerful tool for economic prosperity, job creation, and innovation," he said.

The executive vice chairman of the NCC, Dr. Aminu Maida, described NBAN as a game-changer for Nigeria's digital future, emphasising its role in fostering economic growth, social inclusion, and technological advancement.

Maida highlighted the need for public-private collaboration to address investment barriers, infrastructure challenges, and regulatory hurdles that have slowed broadband expansion. He stressed that the NBAN will serve as a platform for coordinated efforts among the government, private sector, and international partners to accelerate digital growth.

The EVC also acknowledged the commitment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who has positioned technology and innovation as central pillars of Nigeria's economic agenda. The recent Executive Order on Critical National Information Infrastructure is expected to further strengthen Nigeria's broadband ecosystem, paving the way for a more digitally inclusive economy.

Kaduna state commissioner for Business Innovation and Technology, Patience Fakal, and Katsina State's Director General of ICT, Naufal Ahmad, both expressed support for the initiative, citing the role of broadband in job creation, innovation, and economic development, particularly in underserved areas.