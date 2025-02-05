Liberia: Assistant Foreign Minister Calls On President Boakai to Axe Underperforming Officials, Say They Are Not Needed in 'Rescue' Govt

Monrovia — Assistant Foreign Minister for Public Affairs Saywhar Nana Gbaa has received widespread commendation for her courageous social media post, calling attention to the "blunders" under the administration of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai.

In a direct appeal to the president, Gbaa urged decisive action to address individuals whose actions are undermining the achievements of the government and tarnishing its public image.

In a move that has ignited national discourse, Minister Gbaa expressed concern over the series of ongoing scandals that have marred the administration's credibility.

Her post, which has since gone viral, implores President Boakai to act decisively against officials whose actions threaten the reputation of his government.

"Dear Mr. President, even if I am one of those bringing your government to public ridicule, fire me," Gbaa wrote.

"No one person should seek his or her own interest over what the government promised to deliver on and justify their blunder. We've achieved so much, and we won't allow the blunders to undermine your efforts to rebuild and rescue the country."

The Assistant Minister emphasized that the Boakai administration must maintain its focus on progress and not allow negative actions by individuals to overshadow the achievements made.

Her call signals accountability, urging the president to ensure that those responsible for corruption, abuse of power, and other acts that tarnish the government's reputation are held to account.

"These individuals paint a blurred picture of the progress made. They must get off the rescue train soon!" she added.

Tainted by scandals and impunity

In 2023, then-presidential candidate Joseph Boakai was elected on a platform of sweeping reforms, pledging to tackle the nation's most pressing issues. Backed by his Unity Party and a coalition of political allies, he promised to fight corruption, combat the growing drug crisis, and improve the standard of living for ordinary Liberians.

At the time, Liberia was at a crossroads. Public frustration over government impunity for alleged corruption was mounting. Prices of essential commodities, including rice and fuel, were soaring, widely attributed to the government's economic missteps. The enthusiasm that once greeted George Weah's election six years earlier had waned, and at least half of the electorate was eager for change.

Boakai, then a 79-year-old veteran politician with nearly five decades of government experience, positioned himself as the leader capable of "rescuing" the country. His message resonated with voters, securing his victory. However, just one year into his presidency, critics argue that his administration is falling short of its campaign promises.

Across the country, Liberians--including key allies who once championed Boakai's bid--are expressing disappointment over what they see as rampant corruption, underperformance in critical sectors, and a political landscape tainted by scandals and impunity.

The latest wave of public outcry follows multiple high-profile controversies involving senior government officials. The President has come under fire for his reluctance to take decisive action against those implicated in serious misconduct.

Among the officials facing scrutiny are Commerce Inspector Dorr Cooper, accused of academic fraud, and Liberia Broadcasting System (LBS) Director-General Eugene Fahngon, who allegedly dismissed the LBS Workers Union president unlawfully and made unilateral decisions without consulting his deputies. LBS employees have accused Fahngon of mismanaging the state broadcaster and have called on the President to intervene. Instead of resolving the dispute amicably, Fahngon fired the union's president.

Similarly, Foreign Affairs Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti has come under criticism for allegedly misleading the government about a fraudulent scholarship program known as NEKOTEH, as well as another questionable scholarship scheme linked to First Lady Kartumu Yarta Boakai's office.

Additionally, NOCAL Chief Executive Officer Rustolyn Suacoco Dennis is facing allegations of corruption related to the purchase of vehicles worth US$75,000, with reports suggesting that one of the vehicles may have been diverted to her personal company. Madam Dennis has denied any wrongdoing.

President yet to address controversies

Despite mounting pressure, President Boakai has yet to publicly address these controversies or take concrete action. His silence has deepened frustration within political circles, with critics questioning his administration's commitment to transparency and accountability.

While Ms. Gbaa's post has been praised by some as a necessary push for reform, others question the internal dynamics at play--wondering whether her stance reflects broader dissatisfaction among government officials. Additionally, there is uncertainty over how the president might respond to her bold appeal made via social media.

This concern stems from a recent precedent: President Boakai suspended Matthew Nyanplu, former Assistant Minister for Information Services at the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs, and Tourism, after he publicly criticized the Nekotech scholarship scandal. The Executive Mansion justified the action, citing Nyanplu's breach of intra-agency communication protocols, his disregard for best practices, and conduct deemed unbecoming of a government official, particularly one serving as a spokesperson. Nyanplu later resigned while under suspension.

As the Boakai administration grapples with increasing criticism, analysts believe Assistant Minister Gbaa's outspoken stance will further fuel the debate over accountability and governance. Ms. Gbaa's remarks appear to be a direct call for President Boakai to confront these growing concerns within his administration.

Observers will be watching closely to see whether her call prompts action or if the presidency maintains its silence.

As calls for stronger leadership grow louder, the coming months may test whether Boakai's promised "rescue mission" is still on course--or if Liberia is slipping back into the very challenges he vowed to confront. And how he responds in the coming days could define his administration's commitment to transparency and reform.