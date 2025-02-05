Nigeria: Allegation of Exclusion - Delta APC Exonerates Ncdmb Secretary

The leadership of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), Delta State has exonerated Engr. Felix Omatsola Ogbe, Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), over allegations of exclusion.

Ogbe was accused by APC youths from the Warri federal constituency of excluding them in a training programme organized by the NCDMB for the youth and elderly of the various ethnic nationalities across the senatorial districts in the state.

According to Valentine Onojeghuo, state Publicity Secretary of the APC in Delta State, the fallacious claims made by unknown persons masquerading as APC members are not only misleading but also fail to recognize the diligent process followed in selecting participants for the training programme.

While urging those behind the unfounded allegations to refrain from engaging in divisive rhetoric that could undermine the positive strides being made under the leadership of Engr. Ogbe and the federal government, he called on the general public to stand with Ogbe, who has, without bias, worked to uplift the elderly and youth across all ethnic nationalities in line with the APC led federal government's values of unity, progress and national development

The party observed that the NCDMB's training programme was a testament to the board's dedication to providing opportunities for Nigerians across all ethnic groups, irrespective of political affiliations.

"It is important to clarify that the participants were nominated by the leadership of the respective ethnic nationalities, devoid of any partisan undertone.

"Reliable information at our disposal reveals that for the Itsekiri ethnic nationality, the list of participants was drawn up with the approval of HRM Atuwatse III, the Olu of Warri, while for the Urhobos it was the President General, Olorogun Ese Gam Owe on behalf of the Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) and Prof. Chris Akpotu for the Isoko Development Union (IDU), which is in line with the inclusive and collaborative approach embraced by the NCDMB under Engr. Ogbe's stewardship.

"His leadership has been instrumental in advancing the objectives of the Nigerian Content Development Policy, which aims to ensure the participation of all regions in the nation's economic development, especially in the oil and gas sector.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"'Delta APC will continue to support the NCDMB's initiatives and remain committed to promoting inclusive policies that benefit all citizens.

"Ogbe's work reflects his allegiance to the developmental goals set forth by President Tinubu's administration. His focus has always been on fostering unity and creating sustainable opportunities for all," Onojeghuo stated.