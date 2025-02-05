Ghana: Musah Superior Proposes Reforms in NPP

Mr Iddrisu Musah, a New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart, has called for sweeping reforms to revive the party ahead of the next general election.

He said the current structure had "outlived its usefulness," and proposed that it should be replaced with community-based NPP executives.

Mr Musah, a former Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) of Tamale, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said there was the need to revamp the NPP, to be able to make significant impact on the political front.

Mr Musah, popularly known as Musah Superior, called for the abolition of the polling station organisational layer of the party.

He said that electoral area coordinators of the NPP should also be replaced with seven-member electoral area executives.

Mr Musah advocated that "all NPP card-bearing members in good standing should be allowed to vote in internal elections of the party."

He explained that such moves would enhance democracy, and reduce corruption during the electoral process.

Mr Musah also called for the dissolution of the NPP National Council, suggesting the reformation of the National Council of Elders to take on the council's responsibilities.

He advised that the National Chairman of the NPP should always be the party's leader, regardless of whether it was in government or opposition.

"Parliamentary leadership should be selected by Members of Parliament through a formula agreed by the parliamentary group," Mr Musah stated.

He also wanted members of the NPP national campaign team to be appointed by the party in consultation with the presidential candidate.

Mr Musah was of the view that elected officers and parliamentary candidates of the party should not be assigned roles on the national campaign team.

"We need to strengthen our research directorate, to ensure that we are up to speed with issues impacting positively and negatively on the party, national economy and voter behaviour," he said.

- GNA