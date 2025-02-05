Ghana: Kotoko, NCC Withdraw From Football Activities

Kumasi Asante Kotoko Sporting Club has announced an indefinite suspension of all senior team football activities, following the killing of their passionate supporter, Francis Yaw Frimpong, at Nana Koramansah Park at Nsoatre in the Bono Region.

The club's position comes a day after the National Circles Council (NCC) declared a boycott of all organised matches of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

A statement, issued by the Club, on Tuesday, expressed deep sorrow over the incident, describing it "as a senseless and heinous act that has left the entire Kotoko fraternity heartbroken."

It said the club has found some solace in the swift action taken by the Ghana Police Service, which has already led to the arrest of three suspects.

"The management of Asante Kotoko commends the Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, the Bono Regional Police Commander, and COP Lydia Donkor for their efforts in ensuring that justice is served", it noted.

It assured the club's full cooperation with law enforcement to ensure all perpetrators were brought to book, and praised its supporters for remaining calm despite the deep pain and provocation.

"As a club, we are determined to ensure that this painful moment is a turning point for Ghanaian football...it is time to end the cycle of violence, hooliganism, and lawlessness that threaten the integrity of our game," the statement read.

Reiterating the suspension of football activities of the senior team until further notice, the club clarified that the juvenile team and injured players in need of rehabilitation would still have access to the training centre.

The NCC statement also announced with immediate effect of a withdrawal from all organised matches of the Ghana Football Authority (GFA).

A communications member of the club, Seth Nii Darko, announced this at a press briefing held at the National House of Chiefs in Kumasi on Monday.

He stressed that until the determination of the case, the Circles would withdraw from all organised matches of the GFA.

Before the fatal incident, tensions were said to have flared between players and officials of both teams, leading to heated confrontations on the pitch.

Nana Pooley was reported to have been stabbed multiple times in an off-field incident after Kotoko's 1-0 defeat against Nsoatreman FC.

According to the supporters, "we will not take part in any football-related activity of the GFA until justice is served."

As of the time of filing this report, the management of the club, led by Kwesi Appiah and Nana Apinkrah were visiting the Manhyia Palace to officially inform the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the spiritual head of the red army of what happened at Nsoatre.