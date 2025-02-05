Ghana: Hearts Condemn Hooliganism, Call for Unity

Accra Hearts of Oak have strongly denounced the shocking acts of hooliganism that marred the Ghana Premier League match between Nsoatreman FC and Kumasi Asante Kotoko at Nsoatre Park.

The violent incident culminated in the tragic death of a devoted Kotoko supporter, sending shockwaves through the Ghanaian football community.

In a passionate call for change, Hearts of Oak emphasised that violence has no place in football, a sport meant to foster unity and joy.

The club extended its heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased fan, affectionately known as "Pooley," acknowledging his unwavering love for the game.

With the campaign to #BringBackTheLove in full force, the club is rallying all supporters to reject hooliganism and protect the beauty of the game.