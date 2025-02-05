Nigeria: Activist Apologizes to Tinubu's Adc Over Misunderstood Letter

5 February 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

Comrade Salahudeen A. Lukman, a peace advocate, has publicly apologized to Col. Nurudeen Yusuf, Aide-de-Camp (ADC) to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, over a previous letter that was misinterpreted.

Lukman explained that his message was not intended to cause any controversy or disrespect. He clarified that concerns raised in his letter were about the alleged misuse of the ADC's name by certain individuals, not a criticism of Col. Yusuf himself.

After feedback from elders, traditional leaders, and activists, Lukman said he felt compelled to set the record straight and take responsibility for any misunderstandings.

He commended Col. Yusuf for his positive contributions to Ibolo land and pledged continued support for peace and development in the region.

