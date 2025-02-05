Nigeria: Katsina Nurses Suspend Planned Strike

5 February 2025
Leadership (Abuja)
By Godwin Enna

The Katsina State chapter of the National Association of Nigeria Nursing and Midwifery (NANNM) has suspended its planned strike action in frontline local government areas following the state government's deployment of security personnel to healthcare facilities.

The association's secretary, Idris Bello Idris, disclosed this in an exclusive interview with LEADERSHIP, stating that only Malumfashi Local Government Area has yet to receive security deployment in its healthcare centres.

According to him, the government has assured healthcare workers of improved wages and welfare while also maintaining its stance against negotiating to release their colleagues held by bandits. He added that alternative plans are in place to secure their freedom but declined to reveal details.

Idris expressed gratitude to the government for its support and urged authorities to fulfil their promises by ensuring sustained security across all healthcare facilities in the frontline areas.

This development comes amid ongoing security challenges in Katsina State, where banditry has disrupted essential services, including healthcare delivery.

The association remains hopeful that the government will continue prioritising the safety of medical personnel in vulnerable communities.

