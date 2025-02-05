Nigeria: Customs Intercepts N5.2bn Donkey Skins, Smuggled Tokunbo Vehicles, Others in Lagos

The Federal Operations Unit Zone A of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) announced the interception of a 1x40ft Container loaded with 4,410 pieces of Dry Donkey Skins, foreign parboiled rice, smuggled fairly used vehicles also known as Tokunbo, Cannabis Sativa, Canadian loud worth N5.2 billion.

Addressing newsmen at the Customs Warehouse in Ikeja, the Comptroller FOU Zone A, Kola Oladeji, revealed that the Street Duty Paid Value (DPV) of the Donkey skin is N4.236 billion while the 21 exotic vehicles are at N561.3 million.

According to Compt. Oladeji, who said the seizures are part of ongoing enforcement operations by the unit from December 25, 2024, to February 4, 2025, disclosed that six suspects were arrested in connection with the seizures.

He itemised the seizures to include: 3031 bags of rice valued at N398 million, 2,725 parcels of cannabis sativa valued at about N218 million, 397 kegs of Petrol valued at about N1.6 million, 118 cartons of frozen poultry products valued at about N2.8 million, 105 bakes of second-hand clothing valued at N12.6 million, 21 units of exotic cars valued at N561.3 million and 4,410 dry Donkey skin valued at N4.240 billion.

"The arrested Cannabis Sativa weighing 1,378kg will be handed over to the relevant Government Agency for further investigation.

"Also in 2016, as part of the Federal Government fiscal policy, Foreign parboiled rice was prohibited from being Imported through the Land Border but permitted to be imported only through the Seaport with payment of requisite revenue. However, for selfish gains, some unpatriotic individuals have continued to defy this restriction, which negatively impacts the National Economy and distorts National Trade Data.

"It is also imperative to inform the public that Foreign frozen poultry products are prohibited from Import by Trade under the ECOWAS Common External Tariff, particularly schedule III of the CET.

"Six Defendants were arrested in connection with various prohibited goods and Cannabis Sativa. Some of them have been granted administrative bail while the investigation is ongoing on these cases," he stated.

On revenue collected within the same period, he stated that through regular Documentation checks and profiling of suspected irregular Import documents, the sum of N60.902 million was generated.

"Our resolve and commitment to tame smuggling and illegal Cross border movement of goods in 2025 has informed the adoption of measures and strategies which include Improvement on existing robust relationship with leaders of Border Communities and Traditional rulers, Creation of awareness and Education of the public on dangers of smuggling to the Economy and strict enforcement of the provisions of the NCS Act 2023 and prosecution of offenders to show deterrence."

"I, therefore, use this opportunity to advise and also warn unscrupulous and unpatriotic individuals to have a change of heart by engaging in legitimate Trades in 2025 as our ongoing "Swift Sting Operation" will not spare all acts of Economic Sabotage in the New Year. As for legitimate Importers, Traders and Authorised Economic Operators (AEO), our doors are open for consultation and collaboration as we intend to re-engineer our Trade facilitation systems in line with the federal government policy on Ease of Doing Business" he said.