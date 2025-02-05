Nigeria: Police Kill Two Bandits in Bauchi Forest

5 February 2025
Leadership (Abuja)
By Kamal Ibrahim

Police operatives in collaboration with hunters have neutralised two suspected armed bandits in Dajin-Madan, a forest in Alkaleri local government area of Bauchi State.

Acting on credible intelligence and established community networks, the operational team encountered suspected bandits during surveillance activities in the Dajin-Madan Forest.

Confirming the incident to our correspondent on Wednesday morning, Spokesperson of Bauchi State Police Command, CSP Ahmed Wakil said the bandits were killed through a proactive engagement by security operatives.

He explained that additional assailants sustained injuries, scampered in disarray, and retreated into nearby bushes.

Wakil said one AK-49 rifle as well as nine rounds of live ammunition were recovered from the hoodlums during the encounter.

"This operation highlights the commitment of our security forces and community partners to combat banditry and enhance public safety.

The Nigeria Police Force is steadfast in its mission to collaborate with community stakeholders, thereby ensuring the protection of citizens' lives and property while holding accountable those involved in criminal activities," CSP Wakil said.

He added that the police, along with its collaborators, will continue to intensify efforts to maintain peace and security in the region, fostering an environment conducive to community resilience and safety.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.