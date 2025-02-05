Nigeria: Senator Natasha Heads Diaspora Committee

The Senate has announced Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central senatorial district, as the Senate Committee Chairman on Diaspora.

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, announced the resumption of plenary on Tuesday.

Shortly after the announcement, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan vowed to prioritise the welfare of Nigerians abroad, ensuring the country reaps the benefits of their expertise and financial contributions.

She lamented that Nigeria has failed to capitalise on the technological expertise of its citizens living abroad.

The senator also emphasised the enormous financial contributions made by Nigerians abroad, stressing the need to make it easier and cheaper for them to send money back home.

"No country has received as much foreign inflow as Nigeria in the last decade. In the wake of the 'JAPA' season, Nigeria's foreign inflow at $25bn is likely to increase.

"In 2024, the remittance flow to Subharan Africa reached $54bn with Nigeria accounting for 35.19 per cent. It can increase if the cost of sending money is reduced from 7.5% to 3% and consider having a Diaspora bank in Nigeria like Ghana," she said.

She expressed optimism that her committee leadership would significantly benefit Nigeria and its diaspora community.

The Senate also named Sens. Orji Uzor Kalu (APC-Abia) and Babangida Hussaini (APC-Jigawa) as Chairmen of the Senate Committees on the South-East Development Commission and North-West Development Commission.

Sen. Mohammed Dandutse (APC-Katsina), North-West Development Commission, and Sen. Ken Eze (APC-Ebonyi), South East Development Commission, amongst others, were also named as vice chairmen of the committees.