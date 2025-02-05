Nigeria: FG Orders Probe Into Criminal Activities At Okere Prison

The Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has directed an immediate and thorough investigation into allegations of criminal activities at the Okere Correctional Centre in Warri, Delta State.

This comes after media reports highlighted serious misconduct at the facility. Tunji-Ojo, in a statement by his special assistant (SA) on media and publicity, Babatunde Alao, condemned the misconduct reported in the facility, asserting that any officer found guilty would face the full consequences of the law.

Tunji-Ojo emphasised that such behaviour will not be tolerated under his leadership, reaffirming his commitment to maintaining the highest standards of discipline, transparency, and accountability within the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS).

This directive follows a similar strong stance taken by the Minister in 2024, when allegations emerged from a popular social media activist, Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as Very Dark Man (VDM), claiming then that social media personality Bobrisky, was never incarcerated, despite earlier reports suggesting otherwise.

The statement partly reads, "This warning and my subsequent actions will reflect my unwavering stance on ensuring that public institutions remain transparent, accountable, and free of corruption or mismanagement.

"I take these allegations seriously and will not allow indiscipline to fester under my nose. Any officer found wanting would face the full weight of the law. The leadership of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) must provide explanations," Tunji-Ojo stated.

The Minister reiterates his commitment to upholding the highest standards of integrity, transparency, and accountability in the administration of justice within the correctional service system.

Recall that during that period, the Minister of the Interior was also vocal about the corrupt practices within the correctional system, especially after reports surfaced that officers had been suspended for accepting bribes and allowing inmates to have visitors and visit loved ones, including girlfriends, within and outside the facility.

His repeated emphasis on integrity and accountability reminds all public officials that indiscipline will be thoroughly investigated and the full weight of the law will be applied.

According to his special assistant, the minister also called on the public to share any relevant information that could assist in the ongoing investigation into the Okere Correctional Centre.

LEADERSHIP reports that this recent action underscores his ongoing commitment to ensuring that the Nigerian correctional system is free from corruption and operates with the utmost integrity.

