Zimbabwe: Exports Push Seed Co Revenue to 48 Percent

EXPORTS have soared Seed Co's revenues by 48% on the back of plans to leverage both domestic and regional sales for future growth.

Presenting a trading update for the third quarter period ended December 31 2024, the seed manufacturer said growth was largely driven by exports.

"The business delivered a strong Q3, with revenue up 48%, driven by higher volumes and record exports amid drought-induced stockouts across the regions. The performance was largely driven by a strong stock carry-over position from the previous season," said the company.

The company said Zimbabwe's economy remains moderately subdued, against a backdrop of a delayed and patchy rainfall pattern that continues to disrupt the sector performance.

It however expressed confidence in the efforts of authorities who are actively working to mitigate these issues.

The business sold 26 919 MT in the third quarter of 2025 compared to 18 520 MT sold during the comparative period last year.

Revenue of US$62,7 million was realized up from US$42,5 million recorded in the comparative period. Subsequently, an operating profit of US$25,8 million was achieved, recording a significant increase of 25% from US$20,7 million realized last year.

"The Company remains resilient, leveraging on domestic demand and regional opportunities to close the year strong. As we prepare for the winter cereal season, we are seizing opportunities through market expansion initiatives and operational excellence," added Seed Co.